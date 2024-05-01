PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Post comprises about 5.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Post by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2,472.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 208,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.87. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

