PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 1.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,949,052. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $26.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7,464.95. 2,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,744.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7,000.03. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

