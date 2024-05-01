Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

