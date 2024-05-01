DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

