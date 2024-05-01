Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSI shares. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.21 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4298755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

