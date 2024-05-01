KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBR

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.