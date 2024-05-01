Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $704.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

