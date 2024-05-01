Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (ARE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (TSE: ARE):

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Paradigm Capital from C$14.00 to C$17.80. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50.

4/26/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25.

4/19/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.25 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.4 %

ARE stock opened at C$16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.70.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

