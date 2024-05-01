Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 9.7%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $1,608,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.03 million, a PE ratio of -1,156.64 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $60.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,999.30%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.