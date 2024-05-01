Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.03.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
