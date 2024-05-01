Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.