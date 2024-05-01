The Western Union Company Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,324,000 after buying an additional 408,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,399,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Western Union by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

