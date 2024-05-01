Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of ANNSF opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $200.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.84.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aena S.M.E.
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.