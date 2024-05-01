Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $449.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MATW opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATW. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

