13,008 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after buying an additional 621,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after buying an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 952,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,021. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

