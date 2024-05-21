CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. 2,970,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,938. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

