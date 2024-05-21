Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $4,171,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.07. 1,263,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,497. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

