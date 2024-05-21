KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
KULR Technology Group Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of KULR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 7,313,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
