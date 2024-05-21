KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of KULR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 7,313,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

