Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 5,504 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 7,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,988. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

