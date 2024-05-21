Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 22,846 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 902.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

