CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.05. 751,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.