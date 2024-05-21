Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,474 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,463. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

