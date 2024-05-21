Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 3,000 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CAE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 530,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.