Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,720 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI remained flat at $21.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 499,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,045. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 56,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,246,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 56,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,246,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,053 shares of company stock worth $15,622,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.