Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in LENSAR were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LNSR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 9,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.49. LENSAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

