Research Analysts Set Expectations for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,043,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,410,958. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 487,589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after buying an additional 334,954 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

