Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $75,194,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 474,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $69.80.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

