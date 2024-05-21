Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 1,458 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,356 shares of company stock worth $8,684,316. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,651. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

