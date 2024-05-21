Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.2 %

UNF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $164.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,541. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

