69,293 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

