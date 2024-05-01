Capstone Copper (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter.

TSE:CS opened at C$9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

