Capstone Copper (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
TSE:CS opened at C$9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.