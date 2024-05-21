Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

VMC stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.61. The stock had a trading volume of 351,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.96. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

