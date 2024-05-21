Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,800,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,997. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

