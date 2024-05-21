CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 2,160 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.92. 2,759,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

