Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

