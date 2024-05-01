StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 8.1 %

Team stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.