Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT at $44.22

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,942 shares of company stock worth $4,074,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

