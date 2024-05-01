Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.