Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion.

