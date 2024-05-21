CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $349.75 and last traded at $348.79. 680,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,342,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its 200-day moving average is $284.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.