Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $275.95. 6,547,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

