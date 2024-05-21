TSA Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. 323,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

