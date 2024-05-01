Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Decreased by Analyst

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

OGS opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

