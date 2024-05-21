Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $177,970,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,539,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,422,375. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $310.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

