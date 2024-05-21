TSA Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IFRA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 124,094 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
