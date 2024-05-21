TSA Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 124,094 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.