General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 4.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $70,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $16,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,142 shares of company stock valued at $30,412,994. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.06. 1,103,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,731. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.29 and its 200-day moving average is $268.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $301.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

