Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.6% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $185,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.48. 2,391,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

