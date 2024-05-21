TSA Wealth Managment LLC Invests $11.57 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.4% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 1,303,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

