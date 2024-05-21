Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 27 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in ASML were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $15.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $924.40. 745,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $938.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

