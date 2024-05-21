Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. 4,611,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,687. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

