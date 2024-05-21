TSA Wealth Managment LLC Invests $1.26 Million in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 981.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $105.72.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

