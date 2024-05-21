TSA Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. 1,683,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

